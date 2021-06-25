inputs 1 rsi is below value 30 when divergent for buy/bullish divergence

input 2 divergence settings buys

input 3 lots and stop loss , target in pips. long trades.

input 4 rsi is above 70 when divergent , for sell / bearish divergence

input 5 divergence settings sells

input 6 lots and stop loss, target in pips . short trades

Macd Divergence . Only opens trades within oversold or overbought conditions of the RSI







