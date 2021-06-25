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rsi & divergence - expert for MetaTrader 5
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inputs 1 rsi is below value 30 when divergent for buy/bullish divergence
input 2 divergence settings buys
input 3 lots and stop loss , target in pips. long trades.
input 4 rsi is above 70 when divergent , for sell / bearish divergence
input 5 divergence settings sells
input 6 lots and stop loss, target in pips . short trades
Macd Divergence . Only opens trades within oversold or overbought conditions of the RSI
Colored Candlestick exemplifying a gradient. It was somewhat hard to find a good working example of DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES that was understandable, most of the comments were useless, and the documentation lacks to even specify the plot limitations (PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES being limited to 64 in length, [0; 63]) or which order the functions should be called.closing partially script and Stop loss to Break Even point
closing partially script and Stop loss to Break Even point
Buy Sell on your price, Choose Market order, Pending Limit order or Pending Stop OrderString Manipulation Functions
A collection of useful string manipulation functions.