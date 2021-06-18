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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fibonacci Retracement with Custom Values - script for MetaTrader 5
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This script draws Fibonacci Retracement OBJ_FIBO with options to add your own custom values
Add Custom values seperated by commas and the script will draw fibonacci retracement levels with your custom value
Candle Closing Time Notify Alarm
Notifies you at your specified Chart Time Indicator can be used to set alarm at a specified time on the chart.Symbol Percentage Change & Time
Shows Symbol name, percentage change of price from last day, and Time Time has input options, You can select GMT, LocalTime or TradeServerTime
Speed Indicator
This indicator is used to have a sense of and distinguish a product's statistical property: Moving Average SpeedFibonacci Fan with Custom Values
This script draws Fibonacci Fan OBJ_FIBOFAN with options to add your own custom values