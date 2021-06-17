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Indicators

Candle Closing Time Notify Alarm - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
12818
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
NotifyTime.mq5 (3.7 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Notifies you at your specified Chart Time
Indicator can be used to set alarm at a specified time on the chart.


In the default setting I am using it for a chart of GMT server time.
I have set the indicator time to notify me 5 minutes before H4 Candle closing (in LocalTIme)

The indicator has six input Time options Time1, Time2,Time3,Time4,Time 5 and Time6, so you can add up to 6 alarms
Ignore the date and add time for which you want to be notified

You can set alerts on or off
and receive alerts as Popup window, Sound Alert, Send an Email, Send Push notification or Prints a Message on Toolbox - Experts Window


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