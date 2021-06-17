Notifies you at your specified Chart Time

Indicator can be used to set alarm at a specified time on the chart.



In the default setting I am using it for a chart of GMT server time.

I have set the indicator time to notify me 5 minutes before H4 Candle closing (in LocalTIme)



The indicator has six input Time options Time1, Time2,Time3,Time4,Time 5 and Time6, so you can add up to 6 alarms

Ignore the date and add time for which you want to be notified



You can set alerts on or off

and receive alerts as Popup window, Sound Alert, Send an Email, Send Push notification or Prints a Message on Toolbox - Experts Window



