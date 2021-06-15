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Indicators

Symbol Percentage Change & Time - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
8431
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Shows Symbol name, percentage change of price from last day, and Time
Time has input options, You can select GMT, LocalTime or TradeServerTime

You can also set label to any corner you wish.


Aquarium Canvas Background Aquarium Canvas Background

Aquarium Canvas Background for Chart This script adds cool live canvas background on the chart like aquarium

Custom Angle Trendline Custom Angle Trendline

Sometime we have to work with Custom Angles based trendline for price action analysis e.g. 45 degree angle is considered more important for up or down trend. This indicator will help you by drawing a trendline which will match your custom angle on last input number of bars

Candle Closing Time Notify Alarm Candle Closing Time Notify Alarm

Notifies you at your specified Chart Time Indicator can be used to set alarm at a specified time on the chart.

Fibonacci Retracement with Custom Values Fibonacci Retracement with Custom Values

This script draws Fibonacci Retracement OBJ_FIBO with options to add your own custom values