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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Symbol Percentage Change & Time - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Aquarium Canvas Background
Aquarium Canvas Background for Chart This script adds cool live canvas background on the chart like aquariumCustom Angle Trendline
Sometime we have to work with Custom Angles based trendline for price action analysis e.g. 45 degree angle is considered more important for up or down trend. This indicator will help you by drawing a trendline which will match your custom angle on last input number of bars
Candle Closing Time Notify Alarm
Notifies you at your specified Chart Time Indicator can be used to set alarm at a specified time on the chart.Fibonacci Retracement with Custom Values
This script draws Fibonacci Retracement OBJ_FIBO with options to add your own custom values