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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Aquarium Canvas Background - script for MetaTrader 5
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Dark Ryd3rCoding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Custom Angle Trendline
Sometime we have to work with Custom Angles based trendline for price action analysis e.g. 45 degree angle is considered more important for up or down trend. This indicator will help you by drawing a trendline which will match your custom angle on last input number of barsIsConnected
Checks if Metatrader5 Terminal is connected to Internet or not. The expert will Print a message for the connectivity status
Symbol Percentage Change & Time
Shows Symbol name, percentage change of price from last day, and Time Time has input options, You can select GMT, LocalTime or TradeServerTimeCandle Closing Time Notify Alarm
Notifies you at your specified Chart Time Indicator can be used to set alarm at a specified time on the chart.