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Aquarium Canvas Background - script for MetaTrader 5

Nikolai Semko
Published by:
Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
5705
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Files\
Files.zip (0.62 KB)
\MQL5\Include\Canvas\
Canvas_shader.mqh (151.97 KB) view
Canvas_Background.mq5 (4.51 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Aquarium Canvas Background
This script adds cool colorful live canvas background on the chart like aquarium

Add Canvas_shader.mqh in MQL5/Include/Canvas Folder
Extract Files.zip in MQL5/Files
Add Canvas_Background.mq5 file in MQL5/Scripts folder and compile it



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