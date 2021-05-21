This is a re-write of the old Solar Winds indicator for MQ5. There has recently been some 'excitement' about using this with other indicators for entry signals, and after a request to develop an indicator using it, I found that it was a classic re-painter - so I am contributing this code with an easy switch to allow seeing the indicator in re-paint versus non-repaint mode.

This simple indicator is just a statistical label showing Last and Current Candle Amplitude (MinMax), Last and Current Day Amplitude, Current Tick Amplitude and Time Remaining for next Candle. It also shows Server Time (Market Watch) and Local PC Time so you can focus more on the graph and adapt to market hours.