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Indicators

Dsl MACD 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11113
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Dsl MACD.mq5 (10.61 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This is an upgraded version of dsl macd originally posted here : dsl macd

Reasons for an upgrade :

  • new builds of metatrader 5 require from time to time some code "refreshment" in order to be up to date regarding the way how code works
  • this version is optimized as much as possible (suitable to EAs)
  • options for some "fancier" display added

Recommendations:
  • the macd in this version can indicate 3 states
    • state up
    • state down
    • neutral state
  • you should experiment a bit with the dsl periods in order to get optimal states 
  • use color changes as possible signals






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