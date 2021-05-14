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Simple label indicator that shows Amplitude, Spread and Clock (time) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator uses up to three named Label objects, with selectable color, font size, offsets, date formatting and a statistical text showing Last and Current Candle Amplitude (MinMax), Last and Current Day Amplitude, Current Tick Spread and Time Remaining for next Candle. This indicator is useful if you wanna focus more on the charts and less on Market Watch or related windows, or publish a chart with date formatting, it will also show the Server/Broker Time, Local Time and Timezone Offsets.
Changelog
v1.07 Some changes
v1.06 Increased debuggable information, implemented a latency to OnTimer() calls (this has nothing to do with Server Latency, just OnTimer() events)
v1.05 Some fixes
v1.02 Implemented a few incompleted functions (not used/not called), implemented and updated error checks, updated stats timer to not show negative values.
Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.The Decycler Oscillator
The Decycler: John Ehlers, "Cycle Analytics For Traders" by John Ehlers, pp. 43 - 44.
This is a re-write of the old Solar Winds indicator for MQ5. There has recently been some 'excitement' about using this with other indicators for entry signals, and after a request to develop an indicator using it, I found that it was a classic re-painter - so I am contributing this code with an easy switch to allow seeing the indicator in re-paint versus non-repaint mode.Dsl MACD 2
Discontinued signal line MACD