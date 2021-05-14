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IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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INTRODUCTION :
Most newbies and immature traders keep losing money because they don't know how important to calculate and see things in terms of percentage. Seeing in terms of percentage is a good trading habit that must be developed; despite the fact that small accounts differ from larger accounts, it will allow the trader to treat small accounts the way they treat bigger accounts.
THE STORY BEHIND THIS TRADING TOOL:The story behind developing this trading tool was to build a good trading habit, which is to always think in terms of percentage rather than amount of money. This way will allow us to treat small accounts as we are treating bigger accounts, which will allow us to switch from small accounts to bigger accounts smoothly.
HOW TO USE IT :
You can check the following video that will explain how to use this trading tool
The Decycler: John Ehlers, "Cycle Analytics For Traders" by John Ehlers, pp. 43 - 44.multi-scale volatility
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