This indicator summarizes the volatility of multiple periods.the periods used are 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, and 13.

Display:

red bold line — summarized the volatility.

red line — volatility of lag 3.

orange line — volatility of lag 4.

gold line — volatility of lag 5.

green line — volatility of lag 6.

turquoise line — volatility of lag 8.

sky blue line — volatility of lag 10.

blue line — volatility of lag 13.

Settings:



smoothing period (default value = 14).

Features:

The difference is obvious when compared to the general lag 1 volatility.



