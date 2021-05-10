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Indicators

multi-scale volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yoshihiro Nakata
Yoshihiro Nakata

Yoshihiro Nakata

5 (4)
I am program developer for traders.
1 product 4 codes 2 comments
Views:
9372
Rating:
(14)
Published:
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This indicator summarizes the volatility of multiple periods.the  periods used are 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, and 13.

ms_volat

Display:

  • red bold line —  summarized the volatility. 
  • red line — volatility of lag 3.    
  • orange line — volatility of lag 4.    
  • gold line — volatility of lag 5.    
  • green line — volatility of lag 6.    
  • turquoise line — volatility of lag 8. 
  • sky blue line — volatility of lag 10.
  • blue line — volatility of lag 13.       

Settings:

  • smoothing period (default value = 14).

Features:

 The difference is obvious when compared to the general lag 1 volatility.


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