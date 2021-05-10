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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
multi-scale volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator summarizes the volatility of multiple periods.the periods used are 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, and 13.
Display:
- red bold line — summarized the volatility.
- red line — volatility of lag 3.
- orange line — volatility of lag 4.
- gold line — volatility of lag 5.
- green line — volatility of lag 6.
- turquoise line — volatility of lag 8.
- sky blue line — volatility of lag 10.
- blue line — volatility of lag 13.
Settings:
- smoothing period (default value = 14).
Features:
The difference is obvious when compared to the general lag 1 volatility.
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