Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
T3 floating levels (2) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12208
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This one was first published some 5 years ago. But due to the changes of mt5, some features of it are not working as they used to work at that time (the volume factor - ie: the hot) is not working in the old versions any more
This version is using all the newest modes for metatrader 5 and is calculating all correctly (at least for the current builds of metatrader 5 😊). I believe that no parameter needs further explanation (they are self explanatory, the usual way)
- You can use color changes as signals
Extended version of the original Heikin Ashi indicator.Intraday Range Analyzer
Visual indicator that calculates and displays the Average Intraday Range (AIR) for any custom session period. Shows historical session ranges as rectangles on the chart, with statistics including average, min, max and standard deviation.
Ehler´s Quotient Transformmulti-scale volatility
This indicator summarizes the volatility of multiple periods.