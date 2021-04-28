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Indicators

T3 floating levels (2) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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12208
Rating:
(24)
Published:
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This one was first published some 5 years ago. But due to the changes of mt5, some features of it are not working as they used to work at that time (the volume factor - ie: the hot) is not working in the old versions any more

This version is using all the newest modes for metatrader 5 and is calculating all correctly (at least for the current builds of metatrader 5 😊). I believe that no parameter needs further explanation (they are self explanatory, the usual way)

Recommendations:
  • You can use color changes as signals
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