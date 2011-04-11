Join our fan page
DRAW_CANDLES - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 10901
The indicator plots the candles on two symbols in the separate window.
The DRAW_CANDLES drawing style plots the candles using the values of 4 indicator buffers with Open, High, Low and Close prices. The N variable is defined as input parameter, it can be changed using the "Properties" window. The color and symbols changed randomly each N ticks. To see how does it work, attach two indicators to the chart.
Note that initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot (DRAW_CANDLES) are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (OnCalculate() function).
See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/338
