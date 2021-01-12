With this script, you can send a message from MetaTrader 4 to Telegram.

Put the code in the Scripts directory.

From the Main Menu-> Tools-> Options, tab Expert Advisors, add the following address in the Allow URLs section:

https:

In the code, customize the following variables:

Get the token robot token from @BotFather and enter it in the following variable:

string token = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" ;

Get the recipient's chat ID from @userinfobot and enter it in the following variable:

string chat_id = "xxxxx" ;

Enter the desired message in the following variable:

string message = "Salam @JahanChart" ;

Be sure to either test on an external server that has no filtering problem, or if you are testing on your system, connect a filter breaker through which all network traffic passes. (Enabling MetaTrader internal proxy does not help)









#Code #MetaTrader #Telegram #کد #متاتریدر #تلگرام