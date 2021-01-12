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Send a message from metatrader to telegram - script for MetaTrader 4

NabiKAZ
NabiKAZ

NabiKAZ

2 codes 4 topics 25 comments
Views:
21588
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
send_telegram.mq4 (2.42 KB) view
\MQL4\Include\
stderror.mqh (9.81 KB) view
stdlib.mqh (0.65 KB) view
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With this script, you can send a message from MetaTrader 4 to Telegram.

Put the code in the Scripts directory.

From the Main Menu-> Tools-> Options, tab Expert Advisors, add the following address in the Allow URLs section: 

https://api.telegram.org

In the code, customize the following variables:

Get the token robot token from @BotFather and enter it in the following variable:

string token = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx";

Get the recipient's chat ID from @userinfobot and enter it in the following variable:

string chat_id = "xxxxx";

Enter the desired message in the following variable:

string message = "Salam @JahanChart";

Be sure to either test on an external server that has no filtering problem, or if you are testing on your system, connect a filter breaker through which all network traffic passes. (Enabling MetaTrader internal proxy does not help)



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