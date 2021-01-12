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Send a message from metatrader to telegram - script for MetaTrader 4
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With this script, you can send a message from MetaTrader 4 to Telegram.
Put the code in the Scripts directory.
From the Main Menu-> Tools-> Options, tab Expert Advisors, add the following address in the Allow URLs section:
https://api.telegram.org
In the code, customize the following variables:
Get the token robot token from @BotFather and enter it in the following variable:
string token = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx";
Get the recipient's chat ID from @userinfobot and enter it in the following variable:
string chat_id = "xxxxx";
Enter the desired message in the following variable:
string message = "Salam @JahanChart";
Be sure to either test on an external server that has no filtering problem, or if you are testing on your system, connect a filter breaker through which all network traffic passes. (Enabling MetaTrader internal proxy does not help)
#Code #MetaTrader #Telegram #کد #متاتریدر #تلگرام
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