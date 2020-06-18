MT5 Version=https://www.mql5.com/en/code/32204



Draws Pivot Points Level Lines for formula's

Floor

Fibonacci

Camarilla

Woodie

ALL Pivot Points Time-Frames



Draw long or short lines.

Option to Show floor mid pivot points

Option to show pivot point price in label



Can have many Instance of indicator on same chart just use different time-frame period.



Many customization settings feel free to change to your liking.





Inputs/Example Pictures















