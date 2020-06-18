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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PivotPointsLines _v1.1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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MT5 Version=https://www.mql5.com/en/code/32204
Draws Pivot Points Level Lines for formula's
- Floor
- Fibonacci
- Camarilla
- Woodie
ALL Pivot Points Time-Frames
Draw long or short lines.
Option to Show floor mid pivot points
Option to show pivot point price in label
Can have many Instance of indicator on same chart just use different time-frame period.
Many customization settings feel free to change to your liking.
Inputs/Example Pictures
Bar Time Count Down
This MT4 indicator is to count down the remaining time as the format HH:MM:SSDeleteAllObject
Simple script to delete all object on the current chart.
Volatility Scanner
Volatility Scanner in raw form for number of currency pairs.Consecutive Identical Candles
for number of currency pairs.