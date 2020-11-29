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Indicators

PivotPointsLines _v1.1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

NickBixy
NickBixy

NickBixy

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MT4 version=https://www.mql5.com/en/code/29748

Draws Pivot Points Level Lines for formula's

  • Floor
  • Fibonacci
  • Camarilla
  • Woodie

ALL Pivot Points Time-Frames

Draw long or short lines.

Option to Show floor mid pivot points

Option to show pivot point price in label

Can have many Instance of indicator on same chart just use different time-frame period.

Many customization settings feel free to change to your liking.


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