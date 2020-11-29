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PivotPointsLines _v1.1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MT4 version=https://www.mql5.com/en/code/29748
Draws Pivot Points Level Lines for formula's
- Floor
- Fibonacci
- Camarilla
- Woodie
ALL Pivot Points Time-Frames
Draw long or short lines.
Option to Show floor mid pivot points
Option to show pivot point price in label
Can have many Instance of indicator on same chart just use different time-frame period.
Many customization settings feel free to change to your liking.
Inputs/Example Pictures
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