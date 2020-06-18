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Consecutive Identical Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Consecutive Identical Candles
for number of currency pairs.
Descritpion:
Indicator shows how many consecutive identical candles have appeared on currency pairs.
You can change size of the text.
Usage:
The indicator can help to identify possibility of correction (or reversal) after increased number of identical candles.
Do not take the information given by the indicator separately from market context.
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