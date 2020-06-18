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Indicators

Consecutive Identical Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 4

JAN OPOCENSKY
JAN OPOCENSKY

JAN OPOCENSKY

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Consecutive Identical Candles


for number of currency pairs.


Descritpion:

Indicator shows how many consecutive identical candles have appeared on currency pairs.

You can change size of the text.


Usage:

The indicator can help to identify possibility of correction (or reversal) after increased number of identical candles.

Do not take the information given by the indicator separately from market context.


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