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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bar Time Count Down - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This MT4 indicator is to count down the remaining time of the current bar as the format HH:MM:SS
The label can be positioned with 2 ways:
- FOLLOW_PRICE --- The label always follows the current price.
- FIXED_POSITION --- The label is positioned at the top of chart,you can double click and move it.
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