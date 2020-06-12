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Indicators

Bar Time Count Down - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ziheng Zhuang
Ziheng Zhuang

Ziheng Zhuang

4.9 (127)
About me：a C/C++ programmer and forex trader, develop MT4/5 apps from October 2007.
Email: admin@fxmeter.com
My products： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter/seller
24 products 25 codes 26 topics 1377 comments
Views:
28974
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This MT4 indicator is to count down the remaining time of the current bar as the format HH:MM:SS

The label can be positioned with 2 ways:

  • FOLLOW_PRICE  --- The label always follows the current price.
  • FIXED_POSITION --- The label is positioned at the top of chart,you can double click and move it.



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