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Indicators

Volatility Scanner - indicator for MetaTrader 4

JAN OPOCENSKY
JAN OPOCENSKY

JAN OPOCENSKY

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Volatility Scanner


in very raw form for number of currency pairs.


Descritpion:

Indicator shows volatility starting from actual candle on the right side (next to the symbol) to older candles left from actual.

There are 2 numbers for each candle.

Left number is body size/ average body size calculated of 100 previous candles.

Right number is high-low size/ average high-low size calculated of 100 previous candles.

Lower volatility is marked with color.

Blue color means that body size is lower than 50% of average body and at the same time the high-low size is bigger than 50% of average high-low size.

Red color means that body size is lower than 50% of average body and at the same time the high-low size is lower than 50% of average high-low size.


You can change number of candles shown and size of the text.


Usage:

Can indicate uncertainty or possible swing points (doji bar) .


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