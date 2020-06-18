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Volatility Scanner - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Volatility Scanner
in very raw form for number of currency pairs.
Descritpion:
Indicator shows volatility starting from actual candle on the right side (next to the symbol) to older candles left from actual.
There are 2 numbers for each candle.
Left number is body size/ average body size calculated of 100 previous candles.
Right number is high-low size/ average high-low size calculated of 100 previous candles.
Lower volatility is marked with color.
Blue color means that body size is lower than 50% of average body and at the same time the high-low size is bigger than 50% of average high-low size.
Red color means that body size is lower than 50% of average body and at the same time the high-low size is lower than 50% of average high-low size.
You can change number of candles shown and size of the text.
Usage:
Can indicate uncertainty or possible swing points (doji bar) .
Draws Pivot Points Level Lines for formula's Floor,Fibonacci,Camarilla,WoodieBar Time Count Down
This MT4 indicator is to count down the remaining time as the format HH:MM:SS
for number of currency pairs.Pan PrizMA CD Phase Sin leverage 72
Calculates the phase and amplitude of the expected wave.