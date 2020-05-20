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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PY_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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PYHighLow
Detect lenght of candlestickMT5-CoupleHedgeEA
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system.
Copy constructor
Have you ever wondered how to safely return automatic objects with functions without memory leaks?Currency Strength Expert v3
This Multicurrency EA is based on Currency Strength Indicator.