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Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Roberto JacobsMQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
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Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT5
Eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI.
/** Update_01: 27/11/2023 **/
Volume Profile + Range v6.0 (former TPO). Distribution of deals by price levels at a given time interval. Displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at the level means the number of transactions carried out on it. All Credits of this Amazing indicator to Olexiy Polyakov. I have just fixed the iBarShift and iTime issues, since this is such a great indicator for traders ! Now it is working fine with this files.RSI with BB
RSI with Bollinger Bands calculated on it
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