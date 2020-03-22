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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Regression Channel with variable polynomial degree - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Views:
- 28000
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
07.07.2022
V.2.10
- added extrapolation
17.04.2020
Updated the indicator to the version 2.0.
Changes:
- greatly improved calculation accuracy,
- added trend colors
V1.2
A quick port for MT5.
Real authors:
original by Boris: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8417
V1.1 by graziani: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11749
- i-Regr: Polynomial Regression Channel consists of two parallel lines, equidistant up and down from the line of polynomial regression trend. The distance between frame of the channel and regression line equals to the value of maximum close price deviation from the regression line.
- e-Regr: (work in progress) MetaTrader Expert Advisor e-Regr based on Regression Channel MetaTrader Indicator. Trade signals: If price lower than under line - Buy, If price bigger than upper line - Sell, TakeProfit by average line.
Screenshot an hour later:
The indicator is a great tool to talk about statistics of historical data.
The right edge history (blue lines) is not that convincing:
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