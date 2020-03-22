Real authors: original by Boris: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8417 V1.1 by graziani: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11749

17.04.2020 Updated the indicator to the version 2.0.

Screenshot an hour later:

The indicator is a great tool to talk about statistics of historical data.

The right edge history (blue lines) is not that convincing:







