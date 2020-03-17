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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stochastic MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Backround:
In “The Stochastic MACD Oscillator” of November 2019 issue of TASC, author Vitali Apirine introduces a new indicator created by combining the stochastic oscillator and the MACD. He describes the new indicator as a momentum oscillator and explains that it allows the trader to define overbought and oversold levels similar to the classic stochastic but based on the MACD.
This is the metatrader 5 version of that indicator.
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