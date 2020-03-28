RSI with Bollinger Bands calculated on it

Volume Profile + Range v6.0 (former TPO). Distribution of deals by price levels at a given time interval. Displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at the level means the number of transactions carried out on it. All Credits of this Amazing indicator to Olexiy Polyakov. I have just fixed the iBarShift and iTime issues, since this is such a great indicator for traders ! Now it is working fine with this files.