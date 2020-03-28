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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Demark Trendlines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original from "GreenDog" "Mouteki-Demark trend new v2.3" Mt4
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8410
Demark Trendlines from Demark Lines for Mt5, Just Trendlines
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