Thank you @fxsaber for the Symbol library.

Please Download the Project from Here: MT4 To MT5 Ticks

I am not able to publish the code here. Please download it from the Google drive link above.

Lets take a look at the instruction for deployment.

In MT5:

Copy the complete project in the Experts directory of the MQL5 as it is. Compile MT5.mq5 once to make sure it is working.

In MT4: Copy the complete project in the Experts Directory of the MQL4 as it is. Copy the sym_port.txt in the MQL4 ---> Files Directory. (I could not load the file from the same folder. So I have to move it to teh files folder. I was not able to find a method for its inclusion, if someone has idea please share so I can neglect this step.) Compile the MT4.mq4 file once to make sure it is working.

Note:

First apply the MT4.mq4 on the chart.

Then apply the MT5 on the chart of the same symbol. Otherwise it will not work.

Have a look at the image:

Note: