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Copy Tick and History From MT4 to MT5 real time. - expert for MetaTrader 5

Jaffer Wilson
Published by:
jaffer wilson
jaffer wilson

jaffer wilson

7 codes 250 topics 869 comments
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12547
Rating:
(19)
Published:
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Thank you @fxsaber for the Symbol library.

Please Download the Project from Here: MT4 To MT5 Ticks

I am not able to publish the code here. Please download it from the Google drive link above.

Lets take a look at the instruction for deployment.

In MT5:

  1. Copy the complete project in the Experts directory  of the MQL5 as it is.
  2. Compile MT5.mq5 once to make sure it is working.

In MT4:

  1. Copy the complete project in the Experts Directory of the MQL4 as it is.
  2. Copy the sym_port.txt in the MQL4 ---> Files Directory. (I could not load the file from the same folder. So I have to move it to teh files folder. I was not able to find a method for its inclusion, if someone has idea please share so I can neglect this step.)
  3. Compile the MT4.mq4 file once to make sure it is working.

Note:

First apply the MT4.mq4 on the chart.

Then apply the MT5 on the chart of the same symbol. Otherwise it will not work.

Have a look at the image:

Note:

This is free code and I am always open for suggestions to improve it. I will not permit anyone to make a product and sell the code. Please try remaining ethical.

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