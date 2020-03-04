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Copy Tick and History From MT4 to MT5 real time. - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Thank you @fxsaber for the Symbol library.
Please Download the Project from Here: MT4 To MT5 Ticks
I am not able to publish the code here. Please download it from the Google drive link above.
Lets take a look at the instruction for deployment.
In MT5:
- Copy the complete project in the Experts directory of the MQL5 as it is.
- Compile MT5.mq5 once to make sure it is working.
In MT4:
- Copy the complete project in the Experts Directory of the MQL4 as it is.
- Copy the sym_port.txt in the MQL4 ---> Files Directory. (I could not load the file from the same folder. So I have to move it to teh files folder. I was not able to find a method for its inclusion, if someone has idea please share so I can neglect this step.)
- Compile the MT4.mq4 file once to make sure it is working.
Note:
First apply the MT4.mq4 on the chart.
Then apply the MT5 on the chart of the same symbol. Otherwise it will not work.
Have a look at the image:
Note:
This is free code and I am always open for suggestions to improve it. I will not permit anyone to make a product and sell the code. Please try remaining ethical.
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