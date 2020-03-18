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Indicators

Stochastic MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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45310
Rating:
(30)
Published:
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Backround:

In “The Stochastic MACD Oscillator” of November 2019 issue of TASC, author Vitali Apirine introduces a new indicator created by combining the stochastic oscillator and the MACD. He describes the new indicator as a momentum oscillator and explains that it allows the trader to define overbought and oversold levels similar to the classic stochastic but based on the MACD.

This is the metatrader 4 version of that indicator. Metatrader 5 version can be found here : Stochastic MACD


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