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Stochastic MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Backround:
In “The Stochastic MACD Oscillator” of November 2019 issue of TASC, author Vitali Apirine introduces a new indicator created by combining the stochastic oscillator and the MACD. He describes the new indicator as a momentum oscillator and explains that it allows the trader to define overbought and oversold levels similar to the classic stochastic but based on the MACD.
This is the metatrader 4 version of that indicator. Metatrader 5 version can be found here : Stochastic MACD
Best Direction Indicator. Red Line means the market UP. Blue Line means the market Down.Arrow and Smile
Arrow for input and Smile for output.
Indicator that displays the "strength" of each of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD, JPY and NZD) based on the moving average trend of all 28 pairs that they are part of.Tick Chart in MQL4
This will create an offline chart for the ticks.