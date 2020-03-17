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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Tether Line Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Arrow and Smile
Arrow for input and Smile for output.Basic ATR based take and stop expert adviser
A ready made expert adviser template to use for further development
Stochastic MACD
Stochastic MACD (metatrader 4 version)MA based Currency Strength Indicator
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