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Indicators

Tether Line Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Jing Jie Huang
Jing Jie Huang

Jing Jie Huang

2 codes 3 comments
Views:
34397
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Tether_Line.mq4 (3.18 KB) view
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I see this web site https://www.best-metatrader-indicators.com/tether-line-indicator/

Give some idea from it and write this Indicator.


Draw Red Line means the market UP.

Otherwise draw Blue Line means the market Down.




Hope u use well.

Enjoy it.

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