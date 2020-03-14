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Indicators

Arrow and Smile - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Modify Target Bands Indicator and change Arrow to input and Smile to output
Published by:
Jing Jie Huang
Jing Jie Huang

Jing Jie Huang

2 codes 3 comments
Views:
32503
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Arrows_Smile.mq4 (25.24 KB) view
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This is an input and output indicator.

Based on Target bands at https://www.best-metatrader-indicators.com/target-bands-indicator-mt4/ 

Change Arrow for input information and Smile for output information.

The image just like below:

Arrow and Smile

Free to enjoy it.

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