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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Arrow and Smile - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is an input and output indicator.
Based on Target bands at https://www.best-metatrader-indicators.com/target-bands-indicator-mt4/
Change Arrow for input information and Smile for output information.
The image just like below:
Free to enjoy it.
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