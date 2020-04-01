Indicator that displays the "strength" of each of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD, JPY and NZD) based on the moving average trend of all 28 pairs that they are part of.

This code extracts tick data from the broker's server and refreshes the 28 charts of the 8 commonly traded currencies in MT4.

Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT4 Eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI.