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Indicators

Tick Chart in MQL4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Jaffer Wilson
Published by:
jaffer wilson
jaffer wilson

jaffer wilson

7 codes 250 topics 869 comments
Views:
21373
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Introduction:

This will create an offline chart for the ticks of the symbol on which it is applied.

Instructions:

I have mentioned in the code lines, such as:

// Please uncomment the include file
//#include <WinUser32.mqh>

or

// Please uncomment the below lines after downloading the file
//if(hwnd!=0)// && cur_time-last_time>=2)
//  {
//   PostMessageA(hwnd,WM_COMMAND,33324,0);
//   last_time=cur_time;
//  }

Due to CodeBase policies, I cannot upload the file without it. Hence what you have to do is uncomment the lines as below:

// Please uncomment the include file
#include <WinUser32.mqh>

// Please uncomment the below lines after downloading the file
if(hwnd!=0)// && cur_time-last_time>=2)
  {
   PostMessageA(hwnd,WM_COMMAND,33324,0);
   last_time=cur_time;
  }

Then the code will work properly.

Images:

Where to find the symbol to open the chart:


How does it looks:


Conclusion:

In this way you can have a very good study of the trade. Using the ticks you can get more knowledge of how the trade will go.

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