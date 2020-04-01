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Tick Chart in MQL4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Introduction:
This will create an offline chart for the ticks of the symbol on which it is applied.
Instructions:
I have mentioned in the code lines, such as:// Please uncomment the include file //#include <WinUser32.mqh>
or// Please uncomment the below lines after downloading the file //if(hwnd!=0)// && cur_time-last_time>=2) // { // PostMessageA(hwnd,WM_COMMAND,33324,0); // last_time=cur_time; // }
Due to CodeBase policies, I cannot upload the file without it. Hence what you have to do is uncomment the lines as below:// Please uncomment the include file #include <WinUser32.mqh> // Please uncomment the below lines after downloading the file if(hwnd!=0)// && cur_time-last_time>=2) { PostMessageA(hwnd,WM_COMMAND,33324,0); last_time=cur_time; }
Then the code will work properly.
Images:
Where to find the symbol to open the chart:
How does it looks:
Conclusion:
In this way you can have a very good study of the trade. Using the ticks you can get more knowledge of how the trade will go.
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