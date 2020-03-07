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Trend flex x 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Based on : TrendFlex
In “Reflex: A New Zero-Lag Indicator” in this issue, author John Ehlers introduces a new averaging indicator that he has designed with reducing lag in mind. According to the author, this new indicator can be used to generate signals in a more timely manner than other lagging calculations. This is a continuation of hist article and is the extended TrendFlex indicator (that differs from the "reflex") indicator.
Some platforms are introducing different type of display and this version is doing that too : two "trendflex" values are displayed (instead of displaying the difference of the two), and this way it might be useful to "read" the values in a possible different way
Basic Template for Multicurrency Expert Advisors.TrendFlex
TrendFlex indicator based on February 2020 TASC article published by John Ehlers - metatrader 4 version
A ready made expert adviser template to use for further developmentArrow and Smile
Arrow for input and Smile for output.