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Indicators

Trend flex x 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Based on  : TrendFlex

In “Reflex: A New Zero-Lag Indicator” in this issue, author John Ehlers introduces a new averaging indicator that he has designed with reducing lag in mind. According to the author, this new indicator can be used to generate signals in a more timely manner than other lagging calculations. This is a continuation of hist article and is the extended TrendFlex indicator (that differs from the "reflex") indicator. 

Some platforms are introducing different type of display and this version is doing that too : two "trendflex" values are displayed (instead of displaying the difference of the two), and this way it might be useful to "read" the values in a possible different way



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