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Indicators

SpreadWatch - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Joel Protusada
Joel Protusada

Joel Protusada

3.6 (18)
A 17-year Forex Traders that teaches trading for free.
32 products 6 codes 75 comments
Views:
19803
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This indicator is ideal for scalpers who need to know the biggest spread possible with his broker. This will limit his stop-loss. Stop-loss should be higher than the biggest spread to minimize stop-hunt and slippage issues. 

UPDATE:

Included lowest spread.




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