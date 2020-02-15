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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SpreadWatch - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator is ideal for scalpers who need to know the biggest spread possible with his broker. This will limit his stop-loss. Stop-loss should be higher than the biggest spread to minimize stop-hunt and slippage issues.
UPDATE:
Included lowest spread.
Daily/Weekly HL
Previous day&week High/LowRSI with BB
RSI with Bollinger Bands calculated on it
PricerEA
PricerEA is a utility to help any trader to place pending orders (stop or limit) at a specific price.Basic Moving Average template
A ready made expert adviser template to use for further development or use 'as is'