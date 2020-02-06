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RSI with BB - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Dynamic Pivot
Dynamic Pivot Indicator, provide all timeframes and extra timeframesCarry Trade Tools
These codes give you a list of currency pairs that have a positive and negative swap. This is useful when you do a Carry Trade strategy.
Daily/Weekly HL
Previous day&week High/LowSpreadWatch
This indicator watches and displays the biggest spread the pair generated. It is recommended to run at least 5 days, from Monday to Friday, to get a big picture of the broker's spread.