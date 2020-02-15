CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

PricerEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
17041
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
PricerEA_v1.0.mq4 (22.95 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

What is it

PricerEA is a utility to help any trader to place pending orders (stop or limit) at a specific price.

It is designed for easy use.

There is a parameter to set the prices you want to place orders.

The expert can calculate automatically the lot size for each order.

In addition, there is the possibility run trailing stop (work only for market orders) if triggered a pending order.


How use it

Use BuyStop to open buy order over than current price.

Use BuyLimit to open buy order under than current price.

Use SellStop to open sell order under than current price.

Use SellLimit to open sell order over than current price.


PEA

    SpreadWatch SpreadWatch

    This indicator watches and displays the biggest spread the pair generated. It is recommended to run at least 5 days, from Monday to Friday, to get a big picture of the broker's spread.

    Daily/Weekly HL Daily/Weekly HL

    Previous day&week High/Low

    Basic Moving Average template Basic Moving Average template

    A ready made expert adviser template to use for further development or use 'as is'

    My Trailing My Trailing

    Simple Trailing Stop EA with Trailing Steps and Trailing Start Point It includes Stoploss and TakeProfit too..