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PricerEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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What is it
PricerEA is a utility to help any trader to place pending orders (stop or limit) at a specific price.
It is designed for easy use.
There is a parameter to set the prices you want to place orders.
The expert can calculate automatically the lot size for each order.
In addition, there is the possibility run trailing stop (work only for market orders) if triggered a pending order.
How use it
Use BuyStop to open buy order over than current price.
Use BuyLimit to open buy order under than current price.
Use SellStop to open sell order under than current price.
Use SellLimit to open sell order over than current price.
This indicator watches and displays the biggest spread the pair generated. It is recommended to run at least 5 days, from Monday to Friday, to get a big picture of the broker's spread.Daily/Weekly HL
Previous day&week High/Low
A ready made expert adviser template to use for further development or use 'as is'My Trailing
Simple Trailing Stop EA with Trailing Steps and Trailing Start Point It includes Stoploss and TakeProfit too..