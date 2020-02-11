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Indicators

Daily/Weekly HL - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Fabio Cavalloni
Fabio Cavalloni

Fabio Cavalloni

4.9 (263)
I do everything with diligence and passion!
9 products 3 signals 6 codes 21 topics 784 comments
Views:
27413
Rating:
(17)
Published:
DayWeekHL_v1.mq4 (15.58 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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A simple indicator to see previous High/Low for D1 and W1, made with objects (trendlines).


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