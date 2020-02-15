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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bermaui Bands LCS lite - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Forex_Spread_Meter
MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the spread meter on the chart.Daylight changes (summer time)
Compute the daylight saving time changes (start/end of the summer time).
Currency Strength Index (CSI)
Trading the STRONG against the weak!Smart Lines
Converts trendlines into horizontal lines.