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Indicators

Dynamic Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Anwar Minarso
Anwar Minarso

Anwar Minarso

1 code
Views:
31751
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Supported Timeframe :

  • Current
  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • Daily
  • Weekly
  • Monthly
  • Quarterly (Buggy - Removed)
  • Semester (Buggy - Removed)

Formula :

Resistance 3 = High + 2 * (Pivot - Low)
Resistance 2 = Pivot + (R1 - S1)
Resistance 1 = 2 * Pivot - Low
Pivot Point = (High + Close + Low) / 3
Support 1 = 2 * Pivot - High
Support 2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1)
Support 3 = Low - 2 * (High - Pivot)

Daily Pivot on H4 Timeframe

Pivot Timeframe

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    RSI with BB RSI with BB

    RSI with Bollinger Bands calculated on it

    Daily/Weekly HL Daily/Weekly HL

    Previous day&week High/Low