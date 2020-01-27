These codes give you a list of currency pairs that have a positive and negative swap. This is useful when you do a Carry Trade strategy.

Let's say we have 20 open orders on one symbol and want to set takeprofit or stoploss for all of them at the same level(price) .The script selects all open orders of the symbol and can modify stoploss or takeprofit or both at the desired level (price). If the input parameters are left to zero , the stop or the takeprofit are left unchanged .