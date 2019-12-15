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Experts

CoupleHedgeEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
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23123
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(31)
Published:
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It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those.

The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders.

The expert can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples.

It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest.

Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest.

Canto inputs minimum of three currencies and a maximum of five.


Parameters Information

All information about parameters you can see on blog.


Of all the created pairs, you can skip some of them from external parameter.

Set expert to use currencies you want, and attach on one chart.

It does not matter in which chart and time frame you will attach the expert, the final selection will be done automatically from expert.


It's a multicurrency version of expert. Can to trade all couples from one chart.


If your broker have limit of opened orders, please set expert to use less currencies. Default settings use 5 currencies.

Can to delete some currencies from external parameter if you want to use less currencies. The parameter called: 'Currencies To Make Pairs'"EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY".

Please, don't change the series of currencies.


Number of currencies gives number of rings

3 currencies = 3 couples.

4 currencies = 12 couples.

5 currencies = 30 couples.


Please test expert on demo account first to see how it works.

Expert can't to make back test, because use a multi pair strategy. Orders that open in the back test are completely random to pass the test for approval.


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