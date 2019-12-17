



We Have A free EA base On an Idea here for you.

FIFO strategy

HOW it works:

When a candle move more than a special size (volatility in input parameter) then we have a big/fast market movement for symbol price...

so we use stop orders type to catch this big/fast movement. yes its easy strategy and it has a big potential to be better.

When all the market movement makes you have lost, This ea makes a good profit with a little profit with many orders in a short time Just on a Candle.

When ex: M15 or better in H1 time frame a candle moves fast as I need it or have a good change in price about over the 200 points this is a good choice to enter the market with a thiny order.

We make this Idea to an EA free.





if you have any question, any Idea to have better ea im here: Fafolika





Enjoy

Use ECN account with smalest posible spread.

H1 Timeframe / EURUSD and GBPUSD have best result.





version 1.1:

Work on strategy to have better result in real market. Add input parameter to limit maximum orders taken in a candle







See the result:









if you have better idea to have better one leave me a message. Remember, this program is an idea and needs to be improved.

Do not use this program on real market



