CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Fast In Fast Out Strategy - expert for MetaTrader 4

Faeze Bakhshayesh
Faeze Bakhshayesh

Faeze Bakhshayesh

3 codes 5 topics 86 comments
Views:
26050
Rating:
(45)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


We Have A free EA base On an Idea here for you.

FIFO strategy

HOW it works:

When a candle move more than a special size (volatility in input parameter) then we have a big/fast market movement for symbol price...
so we use stop orders type to catch this big/fast movement. yes its easy strategy and it has a big potential to be better.

When all the market movement makes you have lost, This ea makes a good profit with a little profit with many orders in a short time Just on a Candle.

When ex: M15 or better in H1 time frame a candle moves fast as I need it or have a good change in price about over the 200 points this is a good choice to enter the market with a thiny order.

We make this Idea to an EA free.


if you have any question, any Idea to have better ea im here: Fafolika


Enjoy

Recommendations:
  • Use ECN account with smalest posible spread.
  • H1 Timeframe / EURUSD and GBPUSD have best result.


version 1.1:

  1. Work on strategy to have better result in real market.
  2. Add input parameter to limit maximum orders taken in a candle


See the result:



if you have better idea to have better one leave me a message.

Remember, this program is an idea and needs to be improved.
Do not use this program on real market


Scalping With Virtual Pending Orders Scalping With Virtual Pending Orders

This scalping EA demonstrates the use of a Virtual Pending order class library to simulate pending orders.

CoupleHedgeEA CoupleHedgeEA

It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies for make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those.

Expert adviser licence protection template Expert adviser licence protection template

Guide 'how to' make different expert adviser license protections

ZigZag Semaphore ( semafor ) Indicator ZigZag Semaphore ( semafor ) Indicator

This indicator places a mark (a semaphore) at the zig zag for each of 4 zig zag evaluation lengths.