Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Fast In Fast Out Strategy - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 26050
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
We Have A free EA base On an Idea here for you.
FIFO strategy
HOW it works:
When a candle move more than a special size (volatility in input parameter)
then we have a big/fast market movement for symbol price...
so we use stop orders type to catch this big/fast movement. yes its easy strategy and it has a big potential to be better.
When all the market movement makes you have lost, This ea makes a good profit with a little profit with many orders in a short time Just on a Candle.
When ex: M15 or better in H1 time frame a candle moves fast as I need it or have a good change in price about over the 200 points this is a good choice to enter the market with a thiny order.
We make this Idea to an EA free.
if you have any question, any Idea to have better ea im here: Fafolika
EnjoyRecommendations:
- Use ECN account with smalest posible spread.
- H1 Timeframe / EURUSD and GBPUSD have best result.
version 1.1:
- Work on strategy to have better result in real market.
- Add input parameter to limit maximum orders taken in a candle
See the result:
if you have better idea to have better one leave me a message.
Remember, this program is an idea and needs to be
improved.
Do not use this program on real market
This scalping EA demonstrates the use of a Virtual Pending order class library to simulate pending orders.CoupleHedgeEA
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies for make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those.
Guide 'how to' make different expert adviser license protectionsZigZag Semaphore ( semafor ) Indicator
This indicator places a mark (a semaphore) at the zig zag for each of 4 zig zag evaluation lengths.