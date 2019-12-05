Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TokyoSessionEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16938
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
It's an expert to use prices action and trade level to open each order.
Expert can to trade up 12 pairs, uses the corresponding default setting for each pair.
Default settings are good for EURUSD pair and H1 time frame.
Updated Meta Neural Dashboard
An old forum indicator that's been updatedGonna Scalp
The "Gonna Scalp" EA is a scalper , works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
CoupleHedgeEA
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies for make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those.Scalping With Virtual Pending Orders
This scalping EA demonstrates the use of a Virtual Pending order class library to simulate pending orders.