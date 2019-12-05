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Experts

TokyoSessionEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
16938
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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It's an expert to use prices action and trade level to open each order.

Expert can to trade up 12 pairs, uses the corresponding default setting for each pair.

Default settings are good for EURUSD pair and H1 time frame.


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