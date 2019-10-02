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Programming Patterns - Abstract Factory - script for MetaTrader 5

DMITRII PECHERITSA
DMITRII PECHERITSA

DMITRII PECHERITSA

trader, programmer
50 codes 14 topics 42 comments
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c_afactory.mq5 (11.93 KB) view
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  • Many architectures start with Factory method, then evolve to AF, Prototype, Builder
  • Builder makes complex objects step-by-step. AF makes families of related products. Builder returns the object after all steps are complete. AF returns its object at once.
  • AF classes are often made with Factory Method/Prototype
  • AF can be used instead of Facade to hide classes
  • AF and Bridge can be used together, if you have abstractions which will work only with some real classes.
  • AF, Builder, Prototype can be made with Singleton
//--- OUTPUT
/*
   Factory 1 constructed
    • Product A1 constructed
    • Product B1 constructed
       • Doing A1 operation
       • Doing B1 operation
    • Product A1 destructed
    • Product B1 destructed
   Factory 1 destructed
   Factory 2 constructed
    • Product A2 constructed
    • Product B2 constructed
       • Doing A2 operation
       • Doing B2 operation
    • Product A2 destructed
    • Product B2 destructed
   Factory 2 destructed
*/


Rma MACD Rma MACD

Rma MACD

Programming Patterns - Observer Programming Patterns - Observer

When the subject changes, it notifies and updates its observers, who know nothing about each other.

Programming Patterns - Factory Method Programming Patterns - Factory Method

Define an interface for creating an object, but let subclasses decide which class to instantiate. Lets a class defer instantiation to subclasses.

Programming Patters - Builder (classic) Programming Patters - Builder (classic)

Separate the construction of a complex object from its representation so that the same construction process can create different representations.