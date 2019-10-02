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Programming Patterns - Abstract Factory - script for MetaTrader 5
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- Many architectures start with Factory method, then evolve to AF, Prototype, Builder
- Builder makes complex objects step-by-step. AF makes families of related products. Builder returns the object after all steps are complete. AF returns its object at once.
- AF classes are often made with Factory Method/Prototype
- AF can be used instead of Facade to hide classes
- AF and Bridge can be used together, if you have abstractions which will work only with some real classes.
- AF, Builder, Prototype can be made with Singleton
//--- OUTPUT /* Factory 1 constructed • Product A1 constructed • Product B1 constructed • Doing A1 operation • Doing B1 operation • Product A1 destructed • Product B1 destructed Factory 1 destructed Factory 2 constructed • Product A2 constructed • Product B2 constructed • Doing A2 operation • Doing B2 operation • Product A2 destructed • Product B2 destructed Factory 2 destructed */
Rma MACD
Rma MACDProgramming Patterns - Observer
When the subject changes, it notifies and updates its observers, who know nothing about each other.
Programming Patterns - Factory Method
Define an interface for creating an object, but let subclasses decide which class to instantiate. Lets a class defer instantiation to subclasses.Programming Patters - Builder (classic)
Separate the construction of a complex object from its representation so that the same construction process can create different representations.