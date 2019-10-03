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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Programming Patterns - Factory Method - script for MetaTrader 5
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Programming Patterns - Abstract Factory
Provides an interface for creating families of related or dependent objects without specifying their concrete class.Rma MACD
Rma MACD
Programming Patters - Builder (classic)
Separate the construction of a complex object from its representation so that the same construction process can create different representations.NELODI Trading Terminal for MT5
NELODI Trading Terminal is a collection of Indicators and an Expert Advisor, which work together to provide a complete solution for manual Trading, primarily designed for Scalping.