CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Rma MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
26626
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Rma MACD.mq5 (12.02 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This MACD is using what is known as rma average for MACD calculation.

Taking into consideration that rma is a variation if the sma, the macd values produced are almost surprisingly "fast" compared to the regular ema version. It also has some interesting properties when it comes to periods following the very volatile periods. In any case seems to be a useful tool in the family of all sorts of macd variations


    Programming Patterns - Observer Programming Patterns - Observer

    When the subject changes, it notifies and updates its observers, who know nothing about each other.

    Programming Patterns - Strategy Programming Patterns - Strategy

    Encapsulating a family of interchangeable algorythms which can be modified independently from the client.

    Programming Patterns - Abstract Factory Programming Patterns - Abstract Factory

    Provides an interface for creating families of related or dependent objects without specifying their concrete class.

    Programming Patterns - Factory Method Programming Patterns - Factory Method

    Define an interface for creating an object, but let subclasses decide which class to instantiate. Lets a class defer instantiation to subclasses.