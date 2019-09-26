CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Programming Patterns - Observer - script for MetaTrader 5

DMITRII PECHERITSA
DMITRII PECHERITSA

DMITRII PECHERITSA

trader, programmer
50 codes 14 topics 42 comments
Views:
5912
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
b_observer.mq5 (14.3 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


  • Subjects update observers through interface.
  • Subjects knows nothing about the observers (one-to-many weak relation).
  • New data can be broadcast by the subject, or requested by the observers (better).
  • Order of notification is not guaranteed.


RULE: Use weak connection between communicating objects.


    Programming Patterns - Strategy Programming Patterns - Strategy

    Encapsulating a family of interchangeable algorythms which can be modified independently from the client.

    Programming Patterns - Decorator Programming Patterns - Decorator

    A way of sub-classing more functional objects, dynamically.

    Rma MACD Rma MACD

    Rma MACD

    Programming Patterns - Abstract Factory Programming Patterns - Abstract Factory

    Provides an interface for creating families of related or dependent objects without specifying their concrete class.