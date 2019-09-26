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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Programming Patterns - Observer - script for MetaTrader 5
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Programming Patterns - Strategy
Encapsulating a family of interchangeable algorythms which can be modified independently from the client.Programming Patterns - Decorator
A way of sub-classing more functional objects, dynamically.
Rma MACD
Rma MACDProgramming Patterns - Abstract Factory
Provides an interface for creating families of related or dependent objects without specifying their concrete class.