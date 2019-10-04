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Programming Patters - Builder (classic) - script for MetaTrader 5
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DMITRII PECHERITSAtrader, programmer
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/*********************************************************************
MQL5 Script
Copyright 2019, dmipec
792112@gmail.com
Classic Builder Programming Pattern
This pattern was published in the "Design Patterns: Elements of
Reusable Object-Oriented Software", 1st Edition, by Erich Gamma
(Author), Richard Helm (Author), Ralph Johnson (Author), John
Vlissides (Author), Grady Booch (Foreword). These authors are
collectively known as Gang of Four (GoF).
Structure is shown on the diagram
Intent
Separate the construction of a complex object from its
representation so that the same construction process can create
different representations.
Applicability
* the algorithm for creating a complex object should be independent
of the parts that make up the object and how they're assembled.
* the construction process must allow different representations for
the object that's constructed.
Participants
Builder
* specifies an interface for creating parts of a Product object.
Concrete Builder
* constructs and assembles parts of the product by implementing
the Builder interface.
* defines and keeps track of the representation it creates.
* provides an interface for retrieving the product.
Director
* constructs an object using the Builder interface;
Product
* represents the complex object under construction. Concrete
Builder builds the product's internal representation and defines
the process by which it's assembled.
* includes classes that define the constituent parts, including
interfaces for assembling the parts into the final result.
Collaborations (see diagram)
* The client creates the Director object and configures it with the
desired Builder object.
Director notifies the builder whenever a part of the product should
be built.
* Builder handles requests from the director and adds parts to the
product.
* The client retrieves the product from the builder.
Consequences
It lets you vary a product's internal representation.
The Builder object provides the director with an abstract
interface for constructing the product. The interface lets the
builder hide the representation and internal structure of the
product. It also hides how the product gets assembled. Because
the product is constructed through an abstract interface, all
you have to do to change the product's internal representation
is define a new kind of builder.
It isolates code for construction and representation.
The Builder pattern improves modularity by encapsulating the way
a complex object is constructed and represented. Clients needn't
know anything about the classes that define the product's
internal structure; such classes don't appear in Builder's
interface. Each Builder contains all the code to create and
assemble a particular kind of product. The code is written once;
then different Directors can reuse it to build Product variants
from the same set of parts.
It gives you finer control over the construction process.
Unlike creational patterns that construct products in one shot,
the Builder pattern constructs the product step by step under
the director's control. Only when the product is finished does
the director retrieve it from the builder. Hence the Builder
interface reflects the process of constructing the product more
than other creational patterns. This gives you finer control
over the construction process and consequently the internal
structure of the resulting product.
Implementation
* Typically there's an abstract Builder class that defines an
operation for each component that a director may ask it to create.
The operations do nothing by default. A ConcreteBuilder class
overrides operations for components it's interested in creating.
* Here are other implementation issues to consider:
Assembly and construction interface.
Builders construct their products in step-by-step fashion.
Therefore the Builder class interface must be general enough
to allow the construction of products for all kinds of
concrete builders. A key design issue concerns the model for
the construction and assembly process. A model where the
results of construction requests are simply appended to the
product is usually sufficient. But sometimes you might need
access to parts of the product constructed earlier. In that
case, the builder would return child nodes to the director,
which then would pass them back to the builder to build the
parent nodes.
Why no abstract class for products?
In the common case, the products produced by the concrete
builders differ so greatly in their representation that there
is little to gain from giving different products a common
parent class. Because the client usually configures the
director with the proper concrete builder, the client is in
a position to know which concrete subclass of Builder is in
use and can handle its products accordingly.
Empty methods as default in Builder.
In C++, the build methods are intentionally not declared pure
virtual member functions. They're defined as empty methods
instead, letting clients override only the operations they're
interested in.
Code output
Construction in progress...
Part A built
Part B built
Part C built
Delivering finished 'Real Product'
This 'Real Product' is made of:
Part A
Part B
Part C
*/
Programming Patterns - Factory Method
Define an interface for creating an object, but let subclasses decide which class to instantiate. Lets a class defer instantiation to subclasses.Programming Patterns - Abstract Factory
Provides an interface for creating families of related or dependent objects without specifying their concrete class.
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