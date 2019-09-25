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Programming Patterns - Strategy - script for MetaTrader 5
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- A good architecture is extendable, supportable, and reusable.
- Patterns help build hq systems.
- Patterns are proven to be good by experience.
- Patterns are generic solitions for software engineering challenges.
- Choose your pattern, don't invent it.
- Most patterns are designed to manage changes of the architecture.
- Most patterns incapsulate variable aspects of the systems.
- Developers know patterns and effectively communicate with each other.
OOP CONCEPTS:
- Abstraction,
- Encapsulation,
- Polymorphism,
- Inheritance
RULES:
- Encapsulate changes
- Composition is better than inheritance.
- Engineer with interfaces, not real classes.
Programming Patterns - Decorator
A way of sub-classing more functional objects, dynamically.Sudoku
Classical Sudoku puzzle right in MetaTrader chart.
Programming Patterns - Observer
When the subject changes, it notifies and updates its observers, who know nothing about each other.Rma MACD
Rma MACD