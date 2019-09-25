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Programming Patterns - Strategy - script for MetaTrader 5

DMITRII PECHERITSA
DMITRII PECHERITSA

DMITRII PECHERITSA

trader, programmer
50 codes 14 topics 42 comments
Views:
9643
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
a_strategy.mq5 (15.54 KB) view
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  • A good architecture is extendable, supportable, and reusable.
  • Patterns help build hq systems.
  • Patterns are proven to be good by experience.
  • Patterns are generic solitions for software engineering challenges.
  • Choose your pattern, don't invent it.
  • Most patterns are designed to manage changes of the architecture.
  • Most patterns incapsulate variable aspects of the systems.
  • Developers know patterns and effectively communicate with each other.

OOP CONCEPTS:

  • Abstraction,
  • Encapsulation,
  • Polymorphism,
  • Inheritance

RULES:

  • Encapsulate changes
  • Composition is better than inheritance.
  • Engineer with interfaces, not real classes.

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    Programming Patterns - Observer Programming Patterns - Observer

    When the subject changes, it notifies and updates its observers, who know nothing about each other.

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