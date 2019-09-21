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Programming Patterns - Decorator - script for MetaTrader 5

DMITRII PECHERITSA
DMITRII PECHERITSA

DMITRII PECHERITSA

trader, programmer
50 codes 14 topics 42 comments
Views:
5337
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
c_decorator.mq5 (6.35 KB) view
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 • Inheritance is not always flexible.
 • Composition and delegation is sometimes a good alternative to dynamically add new behavior.
 • Decorator type matches component type.
 • Decorators change component behavior without changing the component code.
 • A component may have arbitrary number of decorators.

 • Decorators are transparent to the client, unless the client depends on a particular component.

RULE: Open classes for extension and close for changes.

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      Encapsulating a family of interchangeable algorythms which can be modified independently from the client.

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      When the subject changes, it notifies and updates its observers, who know nothing about each other.