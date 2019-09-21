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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Programming Patterns - Decorator - script for MetaTrader 5
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• Inheritance is not always flexible.
• Composition and delegation is sometimes a good alternative to dynamically add new behavior.
• Decorator type matches component type.
• Decorators change component behavior without changing the component code.
• A component may have arbitrary number of decorators.
• Decorators are transparent to the client, unless the client depends on a particular component.
RULE: Open classes for extension and close for changes.
Sudoku
Classical Sudoku puzzle right in MetaTrader chart.Trading the trend
Trading the trend
Programming Patterns - Strategy
Encapsulating a family of interchangeable algorythms which can be modified independently from the client.Programming Patterns - Observer
When the subject changes, it notifies and updates its observers, who know nothing about each other.