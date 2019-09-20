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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iADX_Advanced_Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator is shown in a histogram the ADX uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.
You can set period of indicator and bars count averages levels.
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