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Experts

HistoScalperEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
19692
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
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This expert is a tool to test any of my histo indicator (8) for testing and find better settings to trade.

You can use separately one by one indicator or more of one or all together as a system.

Expert need all indicators for working and generate signals.


hs

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