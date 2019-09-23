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HistoScalperEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This expert is a tool to test any of my histo indicator (8) for testing and find better settings to trade.
You can use separately one by one indicator or more of one or all together as a system.
Expert need all indicators for working and generate signals.
The expert uses iFollowLine and iCompass indicators to generate signals.iADX_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the ADX uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.
Grid Template EA - A ready made expert adviser template to use for further development or use 'as is'ZigZag Based on Close Prices
The code is based on indicator ZigZag which is in-built in MT4. I have changed it so that it isn't calculated on highest Highs and lowest Lows, but instead uses highest Close and lowest Close of chart price history. See attached chart for differences: ZigZag (red) versus ZigZagClose (yellow).