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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iBands_Advanced_Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bands uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.
You can set period of indicator and levels for trend.
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