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Indicators

iMACD_Advanced_Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
23675
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
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The indicator is shown in a histogram the MACD uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.

You can set period of indicator and levels for trend



MACD

    iStochastic_Advanced_Histo iStochastic_Advanced_Histo

    The indicator is shown in a histogram the Stochastic uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.

    iBearsBulls_Advanced_Histo iBearsBulls_Advanced_Histo

    The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bull and Bears uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.

    iBands_Advanced_Histo iBands_Advanced_Histo

    The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bands uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.

    iADX_Advanced_Histo iADX_Advanced_Histo

    The indicator is shown in a histogram the ADX uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.