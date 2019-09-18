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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iMACD_Advanced_Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator is shown in a histogram the MACD uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.
You can set period of indicator and levels for trend
iStochastic_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the Stochastic uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.iBearsBulls_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bull and Bears uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.
iBands_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bands uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.iADX_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the ADX uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.