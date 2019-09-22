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Experts

CompassLineEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
12969
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
CompassLineEA_v1.1.mq4 (40.27 KB) view
\MQL4\Indicators\
iCompass_v1.1.mq4 (5.32 KB) view
iFollowLine_v1.6.mq4 (10.29 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The expert uses iFollowLine and iCompass indicators to generate signals.

With separately parameter for each indicator.


cl

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