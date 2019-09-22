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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CompassLineEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The expert uses iFollowLine and iCompass indicators to generate signals.
With separately parameter for each indicator.
iADX_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the ADX uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.iBands_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bands uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.
HistoScalperEA
This expert is a tool to test any of my histo indicator (8) for testing and find better settings to trade.Grid Template EA
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