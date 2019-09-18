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Indicators

iStochastic_Advanced_Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
19400
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The indicator is shown in a histogram the Stochastic uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.

You can set period of indicator and levels for trend.

The feature that makes it stand out is that it displays the indicator on a bar chart.

stoch

    iBearsBulls_Advanced_Histo iBearsBulls_Advanced_Histo

    The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bull and Bears uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.

    iATR_Advanced_Histo iATR_Advanced_Histo

    The indicator is shown in a histogram the ATR uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.

    iMACD_Advanced_Histo iMACD_Advanced_Histo

    The indicator is shown in a histogram the MACD uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.

    iBands_Advanced_Histo iBands_Advanced_Histo

    The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bands uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.